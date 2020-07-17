Russia’s Ombudsman to establish working group on suspects’ rights

17:30 16/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 16 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova working in cooperation with representatives of an NGO engaged in protection of rights of victims of unjust criminal prosecution and wrongfully convicted persons is set to establish a working group to deal with violations of rights of suspects and convicts, according to her Instagram message.

The decision to launch the group has been taken at Moskalkova’s personal meeting with the rights activists, who, the Rights Commissioner writes, voiced pressing issues and cited living examples of unfair treatment of defendants in criminal cases, among those their personal experience.

According to Moskalkova, all such appeals are under her personal oversight.

Although she works with applicants via video links, the Ombudsman notes, her office operates under the usual procedure.