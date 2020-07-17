Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
17/07/2020 00:59

News

Print this

Russia’s Ombudsman to establish working group on suspects’ rights

Tags: Human rights, Violation, Prosecution, NGO, Tatyana Moskalkova, Russia
17:30 16/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 16 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova working in cooperation with representatives of an NGO engaged in protection of rights of victims of unjust criminal prosecution and wrongfully convicted persons is set to establish a working group to deal with violations of rights of suspects and convicts, according to her Instagram message.

The decision to launch the group has been taken at Moskalkova’s personal meeting with the rights activists, who, the Rights Commissioner writes, voiced pressing issues and cited living examples of unfair treatment of defendants in criminal cases, among those their personal experience.

According to Moskalkova, all such appeals are under her personal oversight.

Although she works with applicants via video links, the Ombudsman notes, her office operates under the usual procedure.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russia’s Ombudsman to establish working group on suspects’ rights

17:30 16/07/2020 Russia’s Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova working in cooperation with representatives of an NGO engaged in protection of rights of victims of unjust criminal prosecution and wrongfully convicted persons is set to establish a working group to deal with violations of rights of suspects and convicts.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

State Duma to discuss steep fines for failures to remove banned information from web

13:43 16/07/2020 A bill envisaging introduction of hefty administrative fines for failures to limit access to or remove banned information, for instance that containing calls for extremism, has reached State Duma.

Russia’s Ombudsman to establish working group on suspects’ rights

17:30 16/07/2020 Russia’s Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova working in cooperation with representatives of an NGO engaged in protection of rights of victims of unjust criminal prosecution and wrongfully convicted persons is set to establish a working group to deal with violations of rights of suspects and convicts.

Former police colonel gets 2 years in jail for $270,000 fraud

14:26 16/07/2020 Moscow’s Izmailovsky District Court has passed a 2-year prison sentence on a former Interior Ministry’s colonel Pavel Kurmelev for a 19 million-ruble fraud (about $270,000).

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100