16/07/2020 15:41

Detention of Governor of Russia’s Khabarovsk Region in murder case upheld

Tags: Pre-trial detention, Murder, Moscow City Court, Sergey Furgal, Khabarovsk, Russia
12:40 16/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 16 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Thursday upheld detention of the Khabarovsk Region Governor Sergey Furgal in a case over organized murders of businessmen, RAPSI reports from the courtroom.

On July 10, Moscow’s Basmanny District Court placed Furgal charged with killing and attempted murders of businessmen in detention until September 9. The hearing was held behind closed doors. A judge took the decision granting a motion of investigators who said about threats against other defendants in the case. On July 13, he appealed the court’s decision.

Furgal denied his guilt and political nature of the case.

Governor of the Khabarovsk Region Sergey Furgal was arrested on July 9. According to investigators, crimes were committed by an organized criminal group allegedly led by Furgal in Russia’s Khabarovsk and Amur Regions in 2004-2005. Earlier, four alleged members of the gang were arrested and placed in detention.

Born in the Amur Region, Furgal worked as general physician at a hospital more than 6 years before the start of his political career. After being discharged from healthcare in 1999, he went in for business, according to his biography on the Khabarovsk Krai government’s website. He was elected as the State Duma lawmaker three times.

In September 2018, he was elected as a Khabarovsk Region governor by popular vote.


