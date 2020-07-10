Russia’s cadastre agency faces administrative liability for failure to submit information

17:51 10/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 10 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has opened an administrative case against the Federal Agency for State Registration, Cadastre, and Cartography (Rosreestr) for failure to submit information upon a reasonable request, according to the antimonopoly body.

The organization could face fine of up to 1 million rubles (over $14,000), the statement reads.

The body forwarded a request for land plots filing to the cadastre agency because of the control over compliance with antimonopoly legislation.

Rosreestr refused to submit information explaining the decision by the array of information requested and incorrect execution of the request. Therefore, the agency violated the competition protection law, according to the antimonopoly body.



