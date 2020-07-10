Рейтинг@Mail.ru
10/07/2020 12:04

Ex-FSB officer gets suspended sentence for official secrets leak

Tags: Official secret leak, Federal Security Service, St. Petersburg, Russia
10:27 10/07/2020

ST. PETERSBURG, July 10 (RAPSI, Mikhail Telekhov) – A former employee of the Federal Security Service’s regional directorate Anna Solovyeva has received a 3-year suspended sentence for leaking official secrets, RAPSI has learnt from the United press service of St. Petersburg courts.

The First West District Military Court has heard the case behind closed doors.

Solovyeva has pleaded not guilty. However, the court has taken into account mitigating circumstances, absence of aggravating circumstances and personal characteristic. The woman has been also banned from holing authority posts in state and municipal bodies with access to classified materials.

According to court records, from August 2015 to August 2016, Сaptain Solovyeva made information collection requests to the FSB directorate’s operating technical service to receive mobile users’ information data, their connections and location and then transmitted this information to a civilian via Internet or during personal meetings.

A criminal case against the second accused has been severed from the other defendant.


