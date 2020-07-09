Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
09/07/2020 13:05

News

Print this

Russia’s penal colony for TBC patients ordered by court to set up quarantine ward

Tags: Healthcare, Penitentiary system, Kemerovo region, Russia
11:39 09/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 9 (RAPSI) – The Mariinsk City Court in the Kemerovo Region has obliged a local medical penitentiary facility for inmates with an active form of tuberculosis to create a probationary ward for newcomers, the court’s spokesperson Alexey Bushuyev has told RAPSI.

The order is to be fulfilled by July 23, 2021, he has added.

A relevant claim was filed by a local prosecutor in late November 2019. He insisted that convicts arriving in the penal colony for serving their sentence must undergo a complex sanitary treatment and be placed in a quarantine unit for up to 15 days for medical surveillance.

According to case papers, checks conducted in the penitentiary facility in 2019 revealed that there were no probationary wards in its penal colony settlement. The facility’s administration said that they could not eliminate violations because of the lack of funding.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russia’s penal colony for TBC patients ordered by court to set up quarantine ward

11:39 09/07/2020 The Mariinsk City Court in the Kemerovo Region has obliged a local medical penitentiary facility for inmates with an active form of tuberculosis to create a probationary ward for newcomers.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Governor of Russia’s Khabarovsk Region suspected on businessmen murder

10:05 09/07/2020 Governor of the Khabarovsk Region Sergey Furgal was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of killing and attempted murders of businessmen and transported to Moscow.

Russia’s penal colony for TBC patients ordered by court to set up quarantine ward

11:39 09/07/2020 The Mariinsk City Court in the Kemerovo Region has obliged a local medical penitentiary facility for inmates with an active form of tuberculosis to create a probationary ward for newcomers.

Bankruptcy proceedings against firm of businessman accused of embezzlement closed

11:23 09/07/2020 The Moscow Commercial Court has quashed bankruptcy proceedings against the investment company Your Financial Trustee headed by businessman Vasily Boiko-Veliky involved in an embezzlement case.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100