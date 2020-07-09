Russia’s penal colony for TBC patients ordered by court to set up quarantine ward

11:39 09/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 9 (RAPSI) – The Mariinsk City Court in the Kemerovo Region has obliged a local medical penitentiary facility for inmates with an active form of tuberculosis to create a probationary ward for newcomers, the court’s spokesperson Alexey Bushuyev has told RAPSI.

The order is to be fulfilled by July 23, 2021, he has added.

A relevant claim was filed by a local prosecutor in late November 2019. He insisted that convicts arriving in the penal colony for serving their sentence must undergo a complex sanitary treatment and be placed in a quarantine unit for up to 15 days for medical surveillance.

According to case papers, checks conducted in the penitentiary facility in 2019 revealed that there were no probationary wards in its penal colony settlement. The facility’s administration said that they could not eliminate violations because of the lack of funding.