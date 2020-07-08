Ex-manager of All-Russian Society of Deaf ordered to 4-year jail for fraud

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

17:32 08/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 8 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Tushinsky District Court has sentenced a former chief of one of the departments of the All-Russian Society of the Deaf to 4 years behind bars for fraud, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reports.

According to court records, between 2014 and 2017, the defendant, in accordance to his role in a criminal group, locating in the offices in Moscow and Cheboksary, submitted forged documents on the execution of signed contracts for employment of disabled persons and creation of additional workplaces based on three legal entities as part of one of the state programs to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

Damage caused by his actions was estimated at more than 30 million rubles (over $420,000), the statement reads.