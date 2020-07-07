Muscovite gets 2-year suspended sentence for beating paramedic

17:27 06/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 6 (RAPSI) – The Lyublinsky District Court in Moscow has given a 2-year suspended sentence to a local citizen for beating an ambulance attendant, who had come to her daughter, the Investigative Committee’s website reads.

The man was also given a 2-year probation.

According to the investigation, on March 5, an emergency medical service team including doctor, and medical assistance in special protective overalls due to the epidemiological situation came to provide medical assistance to a little girl. Her father under the alcohol influence intentionally knocked the paramedic block off that led to a medium bodily harm.



