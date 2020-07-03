Navalny’s associate fined $1,400 for breaching foreign agent law

MOSCOW, July 3 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Simonovsky District Court on Friday fined lawyer Ivan Zhdanov 100,000 rubles ($1,400) for publishing posts on the Instagram page of the foundation founded by Alexey Navalny without noting that the materials were distributed by a foreign agent, RAPSI was told in the court.

Navalny’s associate was found guilty of violating the order of the operation of an NGO labeled as foreign agent.

In early November 2019, Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky District Court refused to overturn the Justice Ministry’s October decision to include Navalny’s organization in the list of NGOs acting as foreign agents.

The Justice Ministry established the fact of the organization’s conforming to the “foreign agent criteria” during the monitoring of its activity conducted by the Justice Ministry’s Moscow Main Directorate, the Ministry’s official website informed at that time.

The decision to give Navalny’s foundation the status of a foreign agent was made based on evidence of its funding from abroad, the acting director of the Justice Ministry’s NGO affairs department Vladimir Titov told journalists.