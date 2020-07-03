Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
03/07/2020 18:22

News

Print this

Navalny’s associate fined $1,400 for breaching foreign agent law

Context
Tags: Foreign Agents Law, NGO, Alexey Navalny, Russia
17:29 03/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 3 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Simonovsky District Court on Friday fined lawyer Ivan Zhdanov 100,000 rubles ($1,400) for publishing posts on the Instagram page of the foundation founded by Alexey Navalny without noting that the materials were distributed by a foreign agent, RAPSI was told in the court.

Navalny’s associate was found guilty of violating the order of the operation of an NGO labeled as foreign agent.

In early November 2019, Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky District Court refused to overturn the Justice Ministry’s October decision to include Navalny’s organization in the list of NGOs acting as foreign agents.

The Justice Ministry established the fact of the organization’s conforming to the “foreign agent criteria” during the monitoring of its activity conducted by the Justice Ministry’s Moscow Main Directorate, the Ministry’s official website informed at that time.

The decision to give Navalny’s foundation the status of a foreign agent was made based on evidence of its funding from abroad, the acting director of the Justice Ministry’s NGO affairs department Vladimir Titov told journalists.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Navalny’s associate fined $1,400 for breaching foreign agent law

17:29 03/07/2020 Moscow’s Simonovsky District Court on Friday fined lawyer Ivan Zhdanov 100,000 rubles ($1,400) for publishing posts on the Instagram page of the foundation founded by Alexey Navalny without noting that the materials were distributed by a foreign agent.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Putin signs decree on amendments of Russia’s Constitution

16:11 03/07/2020 President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a decree on the Constitution updating after the All-Russian voting on amendments.

Case over sexual battery of 1.5-year girl must be reconsidered - Kuznetsova

15:58 03/07/2020 Russia’s Child Rights Commissioner Anna Kuznetsova believes a case over sexual battery against a 1.5-year girl by her father is to be reconsidered to the fullest extent of the law.

National Guard employee gets 9.5 years behind bars for girlfriend murder

16:37 03/07/2020 A court in Kazan, the capital of Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan, has sentenced the National Guard employee Marat Sakhapov to 9.5 years in high-security prison for killing his girlfriend.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100