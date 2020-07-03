National Guard employee gets 9.5 years behind bars for girlfriend murder

16:37 03/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 3 (RAPSI) – A court in Kazan, the capital of Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan, has sentenced the National Guard employee Marat Sakhapov to 9.5 years in high-security prison for killing his girlfriend, lawyer Rushana Kamalova has told RAPSI.

Moreover, a judge has recovered 1 million rubles ($14,000) from the defendant in favor of the injured party, according to the attorney.

The court found that on September 1, 2018, Sakhapov beat the 21-year Elnara Karakhanova and then threw her out from a 6-floor balcony.

A prosecutor demanded 16.5 years in jail for Sakhapov, who had pleaded not guilty to the murder.