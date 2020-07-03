Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
03/07/2020 00:40

News

Print this

Moscow court vacates 10-year graft sentence of ex-Defense Ministry's auditor

Context
Tags: Bribery, Corruption, Moscow City Court, Defense Ministry, Russia
17:20 02/07/2020

MOSCOW, July 2 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Thursday overturned a 10-year prison sentence against ex-Director of the Russian Defense Ministry’s state contract audit department Maxim Kuksin, who had been convicted of receiving bribes worth over 11 million rubles (over $155,000 at the current exchange rate), the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The case was ordered to be sent back to a lower court for reconsideration. Kuksin was released on travel restrictions.

In December 2019, Moscow’s Kuzminsky District Court sentenced Kuksin to 10 years in a high-security prison and fined him 30 million rubles (over $425,000).

According to investigators, Kuksin has received at least 11 million rubles ($156,000) in bribes. The case was based on witness testimony given by Yury Yefimov, the chief of the second military economic costing department of the Defense Ministry, who gave large sum money to the defendant. Kuksin pleaded not guilty.

 

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Moscow court vacates 10-year graft sentence of ex-Defense Ministry's auditor

17:20 02/07/2020 The Moscow City Court on Thursday overturned a 10-year prison sentence against ex-Director of the Russian Defense Ministry’s state contract audit department Maxim Kuksin, who had been convicted of receiving bribes worth over 11 million rubles (over $155,000 at the current exchange rate).
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Moscow court vacates 10-year graft sentence of ex-Defense Ministry's auditor

17:20 02/07/2020 The Moscow City Court on Thursday overturned a 10-year prison sentence against ex-Director of the Russian Defense Ministry’s state contract audit department Maxim Kuksin, who had been convicted of receiving bribes worth over 11 million rubles (over $155,000 at the current exchange rate).

Results of election station with fixed stuffing invalidated – Central Election Commission

14:48 02/07/2020 The voting results of one of Moscow’s election stations are invalidated due to the revealed stuffing, the Central Election Commission’s Chair Ella Pamfilova stated on Thursday.

Son of ex-Amur Region senator sentenced to 2 years for hitting traffic cop by car

16:06 02/07/2020 Moscow’s Nikulinsky District Court has sentenced Timur Gallyamov, the son of a former Amur Region senator, to 2 years in penal colony for hitting a traffic cop by a car.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100