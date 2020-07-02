Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
02/07/2020 12:55

News

Print this

Probe launched into threats against Russian Civic Chamber’s member

Tags: Threats, Public Chamber, Lidia Mikheyeva, Tatyana Moskalkova, Russia
09:52 02/07/2020

R A criminal case has been opened over threats against a Sevastopol member of Russia’s Civic Chamber Natalia Kiryukhina, according to the federal ombudsman Tatiana Moskalkova.

Moskalkova said that Kiryukhina received even death threats. Investigation is underway, she added. 

Earlier, the Civic Chamber’s Secretary Lidia Mikheyeva said that Kiryukhina received threat from an unknown telephone number related to her vote oversee work.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Probe launched into threats against Russian Civic Chamber’s member

09:52 02/07/2020 A criminal case has been opened over threats against a Sevastopol member of Russia’s Civic Chamber Natalia Kiryukhina, according to the federal ombudsman Tatiana Moskalkova.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Over 77% of Russians vote for amendments to Constitution – poll records

11:04 02/07/2020 Over 77% of Russian citizens have backed amendments to the Constitution, according to the data of the Central Election Commission.

Resident of Nizhny Novgorod Region faces trial on coronavirus fake charges

10:43 02/07/2020 A court in the Nizhny Novgorod Region is to proceed with a criminal case against a local citizen charged with distribution of a fake about existence of the coronavirus vaccine.

Investigators seek to detain ex-policeman charged with student rape

12:51 02/07/2020 Investigators seek to place ex-road police officer from Tatarstan Radik Badretdinov accused of rape of a student in detention.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100