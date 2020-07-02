Probe launched into threats against Russian Civic Chamber’s member

09:52 02/07/2020

R A criminal case has been opened over threats against a Sevastopol member of Russia’s Civic Chamber Natalia Kiryukhina, according to the federal ombudsman Tatiana Moskalkova.

Moskalkova said that Kiryukhina received even death threats. Investigation is underway, she added.

Earlier, the Civic Chamber’s Secretary Lidia Mikheyeva said that Kiryukhina received threat from an unknown telephone number related to her vote oversee work.