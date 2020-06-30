Рейтинг@Mail.ru
30/06/2020 07:42

Ex-head of Cosmos construction corporation goes on $2.6 mln overdue salary trial

Tags: Non-payment of salaries, Investigative Committee, Russia
18:08 29/06/2020

MOSCOW, June 29 (RAPSI) – A case over 182 million-ruble ($2.6 million) overdue salary against ex-owner of the Cosmos construction corporation Andrey Chernyakov has been forwarded to court for hearing with an approved indictment, the Investigative Committee’s press service reports.

Chernyakov is charged with non-payment of salaries during more than two months committed for self-serving reasons.

Investigators believe in 2013-2014 the accused acting as president of the scientific production association Cosmos and actual head of its subsidiary Cosmos Spetsstroy failed to pay wages totaling more than 182 million rubles to 1,204 employees.

Initially, the defendant fled abroad and was put on the international wanted list. In 2017, he was arrested in Poland. In 2019, he was extradited to Russia. 


Ex-head of Cosmos construction corporation goes on $2.6 mln overdue salary trial

18:08 29/06/2020 A case over 182 million-ruble ($2.6 million) overdue salary against ex-owner of the Cosmos construction corporation Andrey Chernyakov has been forwarded to court for hearing with an approved indictment.
