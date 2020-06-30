Kuznetsova keeps track of case of man acquitted of sexual battery of 1.5-year daughter

16:24 29/06/2020

MOSCOW, June 29 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Children Rights Commissioner Anna Kuznetsova holds control over the situation in the Republic of Tatarstan where a court has acquitted a man of sexual battery against his 1.5-year daughter, the ombudsman’s press service has told RAPSI.

Kuznetsova is in contact with a republican minors’ ombudsman. She believes it necessary to sort out the situation because the matter is protection of rights of a little child who even cannot tell of the incident.

In April, a court in town of Bugulma acquitted a local resident of sexual assault on his kid because of absence of the event of a crime. Prosecutors have challenged the ruling.