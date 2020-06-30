Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
30/06/2020 07:42

News

Print this

Kuznetsova keeps track of case of man acquitted of sexual battery of 1.5-year daughter

Tags: crimes against children, Children rights, Rights of minors, Anna Kuznetsova, Tatarstan, Russia
16:24 29/06/2020

MOSCOW, June 29 (RAPSI) – Russia’s Children Rights Commissioner Anna Kuznetsova holds control over the situation in the Republic of Tatarstan where a court has acquitted a man of sexual battery against his 1.5-year daughter, the ombudsman’s press service has told RAPSI.

Kuznetsova is in contact with a republican minors’ ombudsman. She believes it necessary to sort out the situation because the matter is protection of rights of a little child who even cannot tell of the incident.

In April, a court in town of Bugulma acquitted a local resident of sexual assault on his kid because of absence of the event of a crime.  Prosecutors have challenged the ruling.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Kuznetsova keeps track of case of man acquitted of sexual battery of 1.5-year daughter

16:24 29/06/2020 Russia’s Children Rights Commissioner Anna Kuznetsova holds control over the situation in the Republic of Tatarstan where a court has acquitted a man of sexual battery against his 1.5-year daughter.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Court refusals to follow Constitutional Court opinion prevent consolidation of Constitution primacy

17:16 29/06/2020 Refusals on the part of general jurisdiction courts to follow opinions of Russia’s Constitutional Court or administer differently interpreted law are to be considered as noncompliance with the Court’s decisions, what prevents consolidation of Russia’s Constitution primacy and violates the right to judicial protection, according to a recent Constitutional Court’s judgement.

Ex-head of Cosmos construction corporation goes on $2.6 mln overdue salary trial

18:08 29/06/2020 A case over 182 million-ruble ($2.6 million) overdue salary against ex-owner of the Cosmos construction corporation Andrey Chernyakov has been forwarded to court for hearing with an approved indictment.

Kuznetsova keeps track of case of man acquitted of sexual battery of 1.5-year daughter

16:24 29/06/2020 Russia’s Children Rights Commissioner Anna Kuznetsova holds control over the situation in the Republic of Tatarstan where a court has acquitted a man of sexual battery against his 1.5-year daughter.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100