Ex-Presidential candidate’s claim against Vkontakte social network dismissed

17:44 26/06/2020

ST. PETERSBURG, June 26 (RAPSI, Mikhail Telekhov) – A district court in St. Petersburg dismissed a claim of ex-presidential candidate, CEO of The Lenin Sovkhoz cooperative farm Pavel Grudinin against social network Vkontakte seeking to remove information on his private life, the United press service of St. Petersburg courts informs RAPSI on Friday.

The claim was filed with the Smolninsky District Court of St. Petersburg by Grudinin, Xenia Kutyukhina, and their underage children, the statement reads.

The claimants asked the court to find that the respondent has infringed on their right to protection of private life and make it to remove certain information from the internet. They also sought a symbolic compensation of their emotional suffering at one ruble each; nevertheless, the claim was dismissed.