25/06/2020 22:07

News

Ex-director of USSR People's Artist gets 3.5 years in jail for $505k embezzlement

Tags: Embezzlement, Moscow's Zamoskvoretsky District Court, Russia
16:40 25/06/2020

MOSCOW, June 25 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Zamoskvoretsky District Court on Thursday sentenced Ksenia Rubtsova, ex-tour manager of the People's Artist of the Soviet Union Elina Bystritskaya, to 3.5 years in penal colony for 35 million-ruble embezzlement, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

The court also granted in part a civil lawsuit filed by an injured party and recovered 34.7 million rubles from the defendant.

According to the investigation, between July 2017 and August 2018, Rubtsova embezzled the money rubles from the actor’s accounts using a letter of trust signed by Bystritskaya.


