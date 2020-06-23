Russian police lieutenant colonel detained on treason allegations

© RAPSI

17:11 22/06/2020

MOSCOW, June 22 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Lefortovsky District Court has put a chief of a district department of the Interior Ministry’s Kursk Region Directorate, police lieutenant colonel Dmitry Borzenkov in detention until August 18, the court’s press service has told RAPSI.

Borzenkov is suspected of treason.

According to the Federal Security Service (FSB), the police lieutenant colonel confidentially cooperated with one of the divisions of the Ukrainian Security Service, collected classified information and provided it to Ukraine’s officials.