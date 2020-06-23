Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Bank account attachment of relatives of Navalny and his teammate reversed

Context
Tags: Seizure, Assets, Money laundering, Moscow City Court, Alexey Navalny, Russia
16:57 22/06/2020

MOSCOW, June 22 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Monday reversed seizure of bank accounts of relatives of Alexey Navalny and director of his foundation Ivan Zhdanov as part of a 1 billion-ruble money laundering case (over $14 million), RAPSI was told in the court’s press service.

The court therefore overturned an order issued by the Basmanny District Court of Moscow on February 27. An investigator’s motion on this matter was ordered to be returned for reconsideration.

Investigators claim that from January 2016 to December 2018, persons linked to Navalny’s foundation, including the organization’s employees, received great sum of money in rubles and foreign currency obtained by criminal means from third persons. Under the guise of legal ownership and use of the criminally obtained funds, accomplices transferred the same sum to accounts of several banks through Cash-in and Recycling in Moscow. Later, then transferred the money to the foundation’s accounts, thus funding the organization and committing money laundering, the Investigative Committee reported earlier.


