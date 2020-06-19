Former CEO of troubled Russian refinery arrested in absentia

© RAPSI, Eugeny Varlamov

15:56 19/06/2020

MOSCOW, June 19 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court on Friday issued an arrest warrant for ex-CEO of troubled Russia’s Antipinsky oil refinery Gennady Lisovichenko in absentia as part of a large scale fraud case, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

He is to be placed in detention for two months from the date of his extradition or arrest in Russia.

In August 2019, the Tymen Region investigators also brought abuse of office charges against Lisovichenko and put him on the international wanted list.

According to media reports, in late 2017, the businessman sold a railroad sidetrack transporting oil products to a third party company for 20 million rubles while the market price of the railroad was estimated at around 38 million rubles ($550,000). When the contract was signed the Antipinsky refinery held the railroad on lease. Investigators claim that these actions caused serious damage to the enterprise.

In late 2019, the Tyumen Regional Commercial Court declared the Antipinsky oil refinery bankrupt.

Antipinsky is a private, not a state-run refinery which capacity exceeds 9 million tonnes per year. The refinery occupies its rightful place among the largest players of the Russian oil refining industry, forming the Urals and West-Siberian oil refinery market, and is known abroad, the company’s official website says.