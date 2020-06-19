Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
19/06/2020 21:00

News

Print this

Former CEO of troubled Russian refinery arrested in absentia

Context
Tags: Fraud, Antipinsky oil refinery, Moscow's Tverskoy District Court, Tyumen, Moscow, Russia
15:56 19/06/2020

MOSCOW, June 19 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court on Friday issued an arrest warrant for ex-CEO of troubled Russia’s Antipinsky oil refinery Gennady Lisovichenko in absentia as part of a large scale fraud case, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

He is to be placed in detention for two months from the date of his extradition or arrest in Russia.

In August 2019, the Tymen Region investigators also brought abuse of office charges against Lisovichenko and put him on the international wanted list.

According to media reports, in late 2017, the businessman sold a railroad sidetrack transporting oil products to a third party company for 20 million rubles while the market price of the railroad was estimated at around 38 million rubles ($550,000). When the contract was signed the Antipinsky refinery held the railroad on lease. Investigators claim that these actions caused serious damage to the enterprise.

In late 2019, the Tyumen Regional Commercial Court declared the Antipinsky oil refinery bankrupt.

Antipinsky is a private, not a state-run refinery which capacity exceeds 9 million tonnes per year. The refinery occupies its rightful place among the largest players of the Russian oil refining industry, forming the Urals and West-Siberian oil refinery market, and is known abroad, the company’s official website says.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Former CEO of troubled Russian refinery arrested in absentia

15:56 19/06/2020 Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court on Friday issued an arrest warrant for ex-CEO of troubled Russia’s Antipinsky oil refinery Gennady Lisovichenko in absentia as part of a large scale fraud case.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Former CEO of troubled Russian refinery arrested in absentia

15:56 19/06/2020 Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court on Friday issued an arrest warrant for ex-CEO of troubled Russia’s Antipinsky oil refinery Gennady Lisovichenko in absentia as part of a large scale fraud case.

Ombudsman Moskalkova proposes extension of Civic Chamber’s human rights work

17:54 19/06/2020 Russia’s High Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova proposed that the Civic Chamber members extend their work on education in the law at a plenary meeting of the Chamber on Friday.

Ex-top manager of BFG-Credit bank put in detention in $185 mln embezzlement case

14:01 19/06/2020 Moscow’s Basmanny District Court on Friday placed ex-deputy chair of the board of currently bankrupt BFG-Credit bank Mikhail Doroginin in detention until July 24 in the 12.9 billion-ruble ($185 million) case.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100