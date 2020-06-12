Russia’s Supreme Court Plenum votes online using blockchain-based technology

© pixabay.com

17:14 11/06/2020

MOSCOW, June 11 (RAPSI) – Participants of a Plenum of Russia’s Supreme Court have for the first time ever used a modern online distributed ledger technology-based poll system Polys developed by Kaspersky Lab to register the results of their voting; the Court’s press service informs RAPSI on Thursday.

To say the least of it, the Plenum, which took place on June 11, may be considered as a landmark for the whole judiciary system, a representative of the Court noted.

It is the third Plenum in a row to be held with the use of a national web-conferencing system, but with a significant distinction. The participants used the modern online poll system Polys developed by Kaspersky Lab deployed on the basis of Russian cloud storage Softline to register the results of their voting. The system is based on the blockchain technology and uses transparent data encryption, the Court’s representative said.

According to him, the experience has been positively assessed by the Supreme Court judges and other participants of the Plenum.



