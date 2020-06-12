Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
12/06/2020 02:23

News

Print this

Defamation suit filed by RT TV channel against Navalny set for mid-September

Context
Tags: Defamation, Moscow Commercial Court, Lyubov Sobol, Alexey Navalny, Russia
18:35 11/06/2020

MOSCOW, June 11 (RAPSI) – The Moscow Commercial Court has scheduled a defamation claim filed by the Autonomous Non-Profit Organization “TV- Novosti” (TV- Novosti) running RT TV channel against Alexey Navalny, Lyubov Sobol and Znak news agency for September 15, according to court records.

On June 5, the court put the application on hold because of its improper execution and asked the claimant to submit certain additional information.

In September, the court will also hear another suit over protection of business reputation lodged by businessman Oleg Deripaska against Alexey Navalny. September 3 is set as the hearing date. The applicant seeks to oblige the defendant to refute information distributed in several videos on the Youtube-channel of Navalny. Moreover, the tycoon demands a 1-ruble moral compensation from the blogger.

Moreover, in March, the Supreme Court dismissed Navalny’s motion to reconsider a ruling in his defamation dispute with the Crimean meat processing plant Druzhba Narodov ordering the blogger to remove and refute information on the enterprise he had distributed. 

The Moscow Commercial Court ruled in favor of Druzhba Narodov on February 12, 2019. The court declared information distributed by Navalny in one of his videos untrue and discrediting the plant’s business standing.

The statements read that the meat processing plant inflated prices for food products purveyed for the National Guard, delivered bad quality goods and accused the plant employees of embezzlement during supplies.

According to the court ruling, the defendant did not furnish evidence of credibility of the disseminated information.

On July 26, 2019, the Ninth Commercial Court of Appeals upheld the ruling.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Defamation suit filed by RT TV channel against Navalny set for mid-September

18:35 11/06/2020 The Moscow Commercial Court has scheduled a defamation claim filed by the Autonomous Non-Profit Organization “TV- Novosti” (TV- Novosti) running RT TV channel against Alexey Navalny, Lyubov Sobol and Znak news agency for September 15.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Over 500k Russians want to vote on Constitution amendments online – official

15:52 11/06/2020 Over 500,000 applications have been filed with the Central Election Commission from citizens of Moscow and Nizhny Novgorod Region willing to take part in the voting on Russian Constitution amendments online.

Russia’s Supreme Court Plenum votes online using blockchain-based technology

17:14 11/06/2020 Participants of a Plenum of Russia’s Supreme Court have for the first time ever used a modern online distributed ledger technology-based poll system Polys developed by Kaspersky Lab to register the results of their voting.

Parole petition of mastermind of 1998 murder of Russian MP withdrawn

16:46 11/06/2020 The Dzerzhinsky District Court of St. Petersburg has granted a motion to withdraw a parole petition filed by Mikhail Glushchenko, a former State Duma lawmaker sentenced to 17 years in prison for the murder of fellow parliamentarian Galina Starovoitova.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100