Ex-penitentiary officer gets 5 years for selling mobile phones to inmates

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

16:56 04/06/2020

MOSCOW, June 4 (RAPSI) – A court in the Kaluga Region has sentenced a former chief of a penal colony to 5 years in jail for selling 10 mobile phones to prisoners, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reports.

The defendant has been found guilty of taking bribes and abuse of power. In addition to the prison term he has been also banned to hold public authority posts for 3 years.

According to case papers, in 2017, he gave his cell phone to a convict. Later, for the monetary reward in the amount of 45,000 rubles ($650) the penitentiary officer gave prisoners another 9 mobile phones.



