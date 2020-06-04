Suspect in case over fuel spillage disaster in Russia’s North detained until July 31

© The Investigative Committee's photo

15:10 04/06/2020

MOSCOW, June 4 (RAPSI) – The Krasnoyarsk Krai Court on Thursday ordered a chief of the boiler-and-turbine floor of a heat and power plant in Russia’s northern town Norilsk to be put in detention until July 31 as part of a case over disaster resulted in the fuel spillage into a local stream and river Ambarnaya, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Vyacheslav Starostin refused to give testimony. Negligence charges over failure to report an emergency in time are to be brought against him soon, according to the Investigative Committee.

On Wednesday, three cases opened after the thermal power plant disaster were consolidated into a single case and forwarded to the Investigative Committee’s Main Investigations Directorate for the investigation. Investigators are checking the incident for the ground spoiling, environmental offence and water pollution.

According to case papers, on May 29, over 20 tons of petrochemicals spreaded over the thermal power station and flew into the subsoil and waters near the Nadezhinsky iron and steel plant that resulted in the environment pollution and harm.