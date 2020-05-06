Russians sign marital agreements twice as frequently - notaries

© flickr.com/ Dallas

16:32 06/05/2020

MOSCOW, May 6 (RAPSI) - The number of concluded marital agreements increased twice in the first half of April, the Federal Notary Chamber told RAPSI on Wednesday.

According to the statement, such contracts become more and more popular in Russia. Last year, their number rose by 3 percent. In the first half of this "self-isolated" April, their amount upped twice as compared to the same period of the last year, the Chamber notes.

Notaries cited the experience of China where the number of divorces increased after the coronavirus lockdown; and citizens were proposed to record divorces not in court but through notaries.

According to the Chamber, Russia can follow the suit of China in this matter.