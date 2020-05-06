Detention of defendant in Moscow metro coronavirus joke case extended for 2 months

MOSCOW, May 6 (RAPSI) - Moscow’s Cheremushkinsky District Court on Wednesday extended detention of Karomatullo Dzhaborov, a pranker who allegedly played several coronavirus jokes in the Moscow metro, until July 8, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Dzhaborov stands charged with hooliganism committed in conspiracy.

On February 2, aboard a metro train the young man fell imitating a sudden stroke, according to investigators. Following that, his accomplices began crying that Dzhaborov suffers a dangerous virus infection whipping up panic among passengers, the Investigative Committee reported.

The defendant can face up to 7 years in jail if convicted. His attorneys insist that the pranker wanted to draw the society’s attention at the virus problem.



