Former high-ranking investigator Lamonov released on parole

12:58 06/05/2020

MOSCOW, May 6 (RAPSI) - Russia’s former high-ranking investigator Alexander Lamonov convicted in a 32 million-ruble ($430,000 at the current exchange rate) bribery case has been released on parole, RAPSI has learnt from the press service of the Belev court in the Tula Region.

In July 2018, the Moscow City Court found the former investigative official guilty of taking bribes and sentenced him to 5 years behind bars. Additionally, he was fined 32 million rubles and lost his rank of colonel of justice.

Lamonov, ex-First Deputy Head of the Investigative Committee’s Moscow Directorate, General Denis Nikandrov and ex-chief of the Investigative Committee’s Internal Security Directorate Mikhail Maksimenko have been arrested and detained as part of a case over extortion of 8 million rubles (about $122,000 at the current exchange rate) that involved an alleged gang leader Zakhariy Kalashov. In addition, investigators believe that they extorted 10 million rubles (about $153,000) from a head of a large joint-stock company. The defendants denied their communications with Kalashov.

On April 20, Maksimenko was found guilty of taking two bribes and received 13 years in prison. The defendant was also fined 165 million rubles ($2.5 million).

According to prosecutors, in 2016, Maksimenko and his accomplice received $500,000 bribe for help with one of criminal cases. He was also charged with taking $50,000 bribe in 2015 for organizing unlawful criminal prosecution of law enforcement officers in the interests of a bribe-giver.

In August, the Moscow City Court sentenced Nikandrov to 5.5 years in prison. The defendant was also prohibited from holding law enforcement posts for 3 years and deprived him of his General rank. He appealed the sentence in the Supreme Court.