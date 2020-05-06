Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
06/05/2020 18:28

News

Print this

Former high-ranking investigator Lamonov released on parole

Context
Tags: Parole, Bribery, Investigative Committee, Alexander Lamonov, Tula, Russia
12:58 06/05/2020

MOSCOW, May 6 (RAPSI) - Russia’s former high-ranking investigator Alexander Lamonov convicted in a 32 million-ruble ($430,000 at the current exchange rate) bribery case has been released on parole, RAPSI has learnt from the press service of the Belev court in the Tula Region.

In July 2018, the Moscow City Court found the former investigative official guilty of taking bribes and sentenced him to 5 years behind bars. Additionally, he was fined 32 million rubles and lost his rank of colonel of justice.

Lamonov, ex-First Deputy Head of the Investigative Committee’s Moscow Directorate, General Denis Nikandrov and ex-chief of the Investigative Committee’s Internal Security Directorate Mikhail Maksimenko have been arrested and detained as part of a case over extortion of 8 million rubles (about $122,000 at the current exchange rate) that involved an alleged gang leader Zakhariy Kalashov. In addition, investigators believe that they extorted 10 million rubles (about $153,000) from a head of a large joint-stock company. The defendants denied their communications with Kalashov.

On April 20, Maksimenko was found guilty of taking two bribes and received 13 years in prison. The defendant was also fined 165 million rubles ($2.5 million).

According to prosecutors, in 2016, Maksimenko and his accomplice received $500,000 bribe for help with one of criminal cases. He was also charged with taking $50,000 bribe in 2015 for organizing unlawful criminal prosecution of law enforcement officers in the interests of a bribe-giver.

In August, the Moscow City Court sentenced Nikandrov to 5.5 years in prison. The defendant was also prohibited from holding law enforcement posts for 3 years and deprived him of his General rank.  He appealed the sentence in the Supreme Court.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Former high-ranking investigator Lamonov released on parole

12:58 06/05/2020 Russia’s former high-ranking investigator Alexander Lamonov convicted in a 32 million-ruble ($430,000 at the current exchange rate) bribery case has been released on parole.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Putin orders regions to draft plans on staged lifting of coronavirus restrictions

16:50 06/05/2020 Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered regional authorities to prepare plans on the staged lifting of restrictions imposed due to the spread of coronavirus infection after May 11.

Russians sign marital agreements twice as frequently - notaries

16:32 06/05/2020 The number of concluded marital agreements increased twice in the first half of April, the Federal Notary Chamber told RAPSI on Wednesday.

Moscow industrial enterprises to resume operations on May 12

17:15 06/05/2020 Moscow construction and manufacturing enterprises will resume their operation on May 12, the city Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said during the video conference meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100