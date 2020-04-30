Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
30/04/2020 21:22

News

Print this

Russia’s police clamp down on criminal gang engaged in illegal sales of lung ventilators

Tags: Fraud, Counterfeit, Healthcare, Police, The Interior Ministry, Moscow region, Russia
18:10 30/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 30 (RAPSI) – Investigators of Russia’s Interior Ministry could put an end to the activities of a criminal gang whose members are suspected of selling unregistered respiratory medical devices, the official spokesperson of the body Irina Volk informs RAPSI on Thursday.

The alleged crime took place in the territory of the Moscow Region, where the local investigative authority opened a criminal case over attempted serious fraud, Volk said.

Seven suspects were arrested in the case, five of them were put under house arrest, travel restrictions introduced with respect to two other alleged perpetrators.

Investigators believe the suspects offered potential customers devices manufactured in 1999 through 2000 with no required certificates or registration documents; the suspects had no papers confirming that they had legally obtained the ventilators.

Initially the police could seize 287 lung ventilators, in the course of searches conducted across two other regions they found and seized about 1,500 more such devices.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Russia’s police clamp down on criminal gang engaged in illegal sales of lung ventilators

18:10 30/04/2020 Investigators of Russia’s Interior Ministry could put an end to the activities of a criminal gang whose members are suspected of selling unregistered respiratory medical devices.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russia's Supreme Court clarifies procedure for granting loan and mortgage grace periods

15:49 30/04/2020 Banks are obliged to grant grace periods to individual borrowers whose finances were gravely affected by the measures introduced to combat the coronavirus outbreak, Russia’s Supreme Court materials on specifics of proceedings amid the pandemic read.

Russia’s police clamp down on criminal gang engaged in illegal sales of lung ventilators

18:10 30/04/2020 Investigators of Russia’s Interior Ministry could put an end to the activities of a criminal gang whose members are suspected of selling unregistered respiratory medical devices.

Fake video about low hazard of COVID-19 blocked by prosecutors

14:04 30/04/2020 Prosecutors have blocked a fake video underestimating the danger of the spread of coronavirus.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100