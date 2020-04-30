Russia’s police clamp down on criminal gang engaged in illegal sales of lung ventilators

18:10 30/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 30 (RAPSI) – Investigators of Russia’s Interior Ministry could put an end to the activities of a criminal gang whose members are suspected of selling unregistered respiratory medical devices, the official spokesperson of the body Irina Volk informs RAPSI on Thursday.

The alleged crime took place in the territory of the Moscow Region, where the local investigative authority opened a criminal case over attempted serious fraud, Volk said.

Seven suspects were arrested in the case, five of them were put under house arrest, travel restrictions introduced with respect to two other alleged perpetrators.

Investigators believe the suspects offered potential customers devices manufactured in 1999 through 2000 with no required certificates or registration documents; the suspects had no papers confirming that they had legally obtained the ventilators.

Initially the police could seize 287 lung ventilators, in the course of searches conducted across two other regions they found and seized about 1,500 more such devices.