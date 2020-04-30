Prosecutors to check legality of construction onsite Sevastopol war monument

© Virtual-sevastopol.ru

17:13 29/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 29 (RAPSI) – Prosecutors in Sevastopol will check information on the private house building on the territory where a war monument is located, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reports Wednesday.

If violations of law are found, extensive prosecutors’ respons measures will be taken, the statement reads.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, illegal construction can result in destruction and loss of an object eternalizing the memory of Sevastopol defenders and seriously hurt the region’s historical and cultural legacy.

The 365th air defence battery is a monument dedicated to the heroic defense of Sevastopol during the Great Patriotic War. It was built in the 30s years of the last century, had a developed infrastructure and included a hospital, depots and concrete crossings. During the war, it was the shortest way to the city and the fleet arms depot.