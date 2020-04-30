Interior Ministry initiates case over production of counterfeit chocolate bars

16:51 29/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 29 (RAPSI) – The Investigative Directorate of the Odintsovo town district in the Moscow Region has launched a criminal case over illegal use of a famous Russian brand of chocolate products by a confectionary manufacturer, Irina Volk, the official spokesperson of the Interior Ministry, informs RAPSI on Wednesday.

According to available information, she said, the illegal manufacturing facilities was located at the territory of an industrial zone in the Likino village near Moscow. When searching the premises, the police found an automated line for production and packing of chocolate bars, as well as respective raw materials; 58,000 units of the final product and about 270 packages with labels of a famous brand were seized, Volk noted.

Investigators believe that the damages sustained by the brand holder make more than 19 million rubles (about $258,000 at the current exchange rate).

The probe is underway, the police take measures to establish all the circumstances of the case and find those responsible for organization of this illegal business, according to the statement.