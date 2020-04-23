Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
23/04/2020 22:53

News

Print this

Appeal against Russian citizen’s sentence for murder threats to judge to be heard in May

Context
Tags: Threats, Murder, Judge, Moscow City Court, Russia
18:03 23/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 23 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court has postponed an appeal against sentence of a resident of town of Voronezh Mikhail Kvasov for murder threats to Moscow judge Stanislav Minin until May 12, RAPSI has learnt from the court's press service.

In early March, Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court fined Kvasov to 270,000 rubles ($3,600 at the current exchange rate).  Prosecutors earlier asked court to fine Kvasov 300,000 rubles ($4,000).

The defendant pleaded not guilty. The man said he had published the incriminating statement in support of rallies and did not imply to threaten the judge.

According to case papers, on September 5, 2019, an Instragram user with the nickname Chimera of All Russia published the judge’s photo and wrote that Minin had sentenced illegal rally activist Konstantin Kotov to 4 years in prison.

Investigators claimed that between September 7 and 12, 2019, Kvasov having a criminal intent and knowing about public danger of his actions posted a comment to the publication calling to take part in rallies and promising to kill the judge.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Appeal against Russian citizen’s sentence for murder threats to judge to be heard in May

18:03 23/04/2020 The Moscow City Court has postponed an appeal against sentence of a resident of town of Voronezh Mikhail Kvasov for murder threats to Moscow judge Stanislav Minin until May 12.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russia’s Cabinet proposes prohibit banks block clients’ accounts without explanation

16:59 23/04/2020 Russia’s government has developed a bill seeking to prohibit banks to decline their clients requests for bank operations or to block their accounts without giving a reason of such refusals, the respective amendments are to be discussed at a Cabinet meeting, according to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Prosecutors demand probe into fake news about harvesting of COVID-19 patients’ organs

12:38 23/04/2020 Investigators are to consider if a criminal case needs to be launched over a YouTube video publication falsely alleging that organs are harvested from coronavirus patients for sale.

Russian rights advocates push for more releases on parole during pandemic

14:34 23/04/2020 Members of the Presidential Council for Human Rights plan to turn to the Supreme Court of Russia with the request to recommend courts to extend the practice of releases on parole during the coronavirus pandemic.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100