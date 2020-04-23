Appeal against Russian citizen’s sentence for murder threats to judge to be heard in May

18:03 23/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 23 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court has postponed an appeal against sentence of a resident of town of Voronezh Mikhail Kvasov for murder threats to Moscow judge Stanislav Minin until May 12, RAPSI has learnt from the court's press service.

In early March, Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court fined Kvasov to 270,000 rubles ($3,600 at the current exchange rate). Prosecutors earlier asked court to fine Kvasov 300,000 rubles ($4,000).

The defendant pleaded not guilty. The man said he had published the incriminating statement in support of rallies and did not imply to threaten the judge.

According to case papers, on September 5, 2019, an Instragram user with the nickname Chimera of All Russia published the judge’s photo and wrote that Minin had sentenced illegal rally activist Konstantin Kotov to 4 years in prison.

Investigators claimed that between September 7 and 12, 2019, Kvasov having a criminal intent and knowing about public danger of his actions posted a comment to the publication calling to take part in rallies and promising to kill the judge.



