Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
22/04/2020 20:26

News

Print this

Investigators open cases over violence against police at unlawful Vladikavkaz rally

Tags: Rally, Riots, Investigative Committee, Police, North Ossetia-Alania, Vladikavkaz, Russian Federation
17:04 22/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 22 (RAPSI) – The North Ossetia republican directorate of Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened criminal cases over violence against police officers and Russian National Guard at an unauthorized rally in the town of Vladikavkaz, the body’s press-service informs on Wednesday.

Investigators believe that on April 20, 2020, about 2,000 people took part in an unpermitted rally on the central square of the town of Vladikavkaz; the participant demanded resignation of the authorities of the North Ossetia – Alania Republic.

The police and National Guard officers, who arrived to the place of the rally, repeatedly warned the protesters of unlawfulness of their actions and demanded them to end the rally; however, their calls were ignored.

As a result, the law enforcement officers attempted to disperse the protesters using their police gear; however, unidentified persons resisting potential detention and wishing to continue the rally used physical violence against the officers hurting 30 of them, the statement reads.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Investigators open cases over violence against police at unlawful Vladikavkaz rally

17:04 22/04/2020 The North Ossetia republican directorate of Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened criminal cases over violence against police officers and Russian National Guard at an unauthorized rally in the town of Vladikavkaz.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russian citizens to be allowed register their biometrics individually – bill

18:08 22/04/2020 Lawmakers of the Federation Council and the State Duma have introduced a bill seeking to permit individuals registering and adding to the unified biometric system their personal data by themselves, Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Nikolay Zhuravlev is quoted as saying in a statement of the upper house of Russia’s parliament on Wednesday.

Investigators open cases over violence against police at unlawful Vladikavkaz rally

17:04 22/04/2020 The North Ossetia republican directorate of Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened criminal cases over violence against police officers and Russian National Guard at an unauthorized rally in the town of Vladikavkaz.

Defendants in falcon smuggling case go on trial in Russia’s Altai

16:17 22/04/2020 A court in Russia’s Altai Krai will consider a criminal case against four citizens accused of attempt to transfer rare peregrine falcons abroad.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100