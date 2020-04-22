Investigators open cases over violence against police at unlawful Vladikavkaz rally

17:04 22/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 22 (RAPSI) – The North Ossetia republican directorate of Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened criminal cases over violence against police officers and Russian National Guard at an unauthorized rally in the town of Vladikavkaz, the body’s press-service informs on Wednesday.

Investigators believe that on April 20, 2020, about 2,000 people took part in an unpermitted rally on the central square of the town of Vladikavkaz; the participant demanded resignation of the authorities of the North Ossetia – Alania Republic.

The police and National Guard officers, who arrived to the place of the rally, repeatedly warned the protesters of unlawfulness of their actions and demanded them to end the rally; however, their calls were ignored.

As a result, the law enforcement officers attempted to disperse the protesters using their police gear; however, unidentified persons resisting potential detention and wishing to continue the rally used physical violence against the officers hurting 30 of them, the statement reads.