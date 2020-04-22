Defendants in falcon smuggling case go on trial in Russia’s Altai

© flickr.com / Shawn Allen

16:17 22/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 22 (RAPSI) – A court in Russia’s Altai Krai will consider a criminal case against four citizens accused of attempt to transfer rare peregrine falcons abroad, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reports Wednesday.

Depending on their alleged role in the crime, the defendants are charged with attempt to illegally move highly valued wild birs through the state border and illegal purchase and keeping of rare wildlife from the Red Book of Russia, the statement reads.

According to the investigation, in October 2019, the defendants attempted to transfer 6 rare peregrine falcons listed in the Red Book to Kazakhstan. As estimated by experts, all birds grew in the natural habitat and their smuggling could cause damage worth 3.5 million rubles (over $45,000).