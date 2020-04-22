Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
22/04/2020 07:37

News

Print this

Sentence in case over deadly robbery against prosecutor assistant upheld

Context
Tags: Sentence, Murder, Robbery, Moscow City Court, Russia
19:04 21/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 21 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court has upheld sentence in a case over home-invasion robbery against a prosecutor assistant Dmitry Nekrasov that had resulted in his death, RAPSI has learnt from the court’s press service.

An appeal filed by defendant Andrey Glukhikh has been therefore dismissed.

In late December, Glukhikh was sentenced to 7.5 years behind bars for home-invasion robbery.

According to the case papers, Glukhikh along with his accomplices searched on the Internet for “a nonstandard sexual orientation person” to enter the victim’s home and steal his or her property using violence. As a result, the criminals stole 100 rubles, IQOS, a bottle of Hennesy cogniac, a bottle of vodka, a cup, a laptop and several jackets.

Glukhikh partially pleaded guilty claiming that they had intentionally searched a gay victim as they believed that nobody would apply to law enforcement because of the sexual orientation.

The death of the prosecutor assistant was caused by tie used as a gag. The court held that Glukhikh was not involved in the murder as his accomplice was the last to leave the victim’s flat.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Sentence in case over deadly robbery against prosecutor assistant upheld

19:04 21/04/2020 The Moscow City Court has upheld sentence in a case over home-invasion robbery against a prosecutor assistant Dmitry Nekrasov that had resulted in his death.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Over 2 mln cases considered by Russian courts during coronavirus lockdown

17:15 21/04/2020 Russian courts considered over 2 million cases and materials during the coronavirus quarantine, from March 18 to April 20, RAPSI was told in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Civic Chamber reports upsurge in online bullying of minors under self-isolation regime

17:21 21/04/2020 The rate of cyberbullying of underage persons has surged since early April, experts of Bezopasnost 2.0 (Security 2.0) Center at the Commission on Development of Public Diplomacy, Humanitarian Cooperation and Preservation of Traditional Values of Russia’s Civic Chamber inform on Tuesday.

Russia’s Justice Ministry to be empowered challenge regional laws in courts – bill

18:14 21/04/2020 The government of the Russian Federation has submitted to the State Duma a bill seeking to authorize the Justice Ministry to dispute provisions of regional legal acts, chapters, and municipal acts in courts.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100