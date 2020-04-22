Over 2 mln cases considered by Russian courts during coronavirus lockdown

17:15 21/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 21 (RAPSI) – Russian court considered over 2 million cases and materials during the coronavirus quarantine, from March 18 to April 20, RAPSI was told in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The highest instance noted that the demand for electronic resources for the judicial system increased due to the pandemic.

Between March 18 and April 20, 225,200 e-documents reached courts that is 1.5 times or 77,300 more that in an analogical period of the previous year, a court representative said.

Courts held 8,000 hearings through videolink. Starting April 21, the Supreme Court considers certain cases via web conference providing safe date transmission, according to the statement.



