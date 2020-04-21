Transaero seeks for bankruptcy of ex-airline top managers

MOSCOW, April 21 (RAPSI) – Commercial courts will consider bankruptcy claims filed by Transaero air carrier against its two former top managers Maria Akchurina and Dmitry Lipinsky in summer, according to the Commercial Case File.

The Moscow Regional Commercial Court has scheduled bankruptcy proceedings against ex-head of the airline’s legal directorate Lipinsky for June 16.

The Moscow Commercial Court in March introduced a debt restructure procedure against ex-deputy CEO for finances of Transaero Akchurina. Bankruptcy hearings on merits are set for June 22.

In January, the Supreme Court of Russia upheld lower courts’ rulings to recover 9.5 million rubles (about $150,000) from Akchurina in favor of the air carrier. The court held that the applicant’s arguments did not have sufficient grounds for consideration of her appeal by the Judicial Chamber on Economic Disputes.

In July 2019, a court invalidated an additional agreement to a labor contract between the airline’s insolvency practitioner Alexey Belokopyt, the air carrier and Akchurina as well as orders on monthly extra payments. In October 2019, the Commercial Court of North-Western District upheld it.

Transaero found itself unable to pay its debts valued at 250 billion rubles (about $4 billion) in 2015. The government-approved plan of transferring 75% of company’s shares to Aeroflot failed. Its problems resulted in mass flight cancels and delays.

In October 2015, Sberbank and Alfa Bank filed bankruptcy petitions against the troubled airline. The Commercial Court of St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region initiated bankruptcy procedure against Transaero on December 16.

The Commercial Court of St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region declared Transaero air carrier bankrupt in September 2017.