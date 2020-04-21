Sberbank demands $1.7 bln from ex-head of troubled Russian refinery

10:48 21/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 21 (RAPSI) – One of the largest Russian banks Sberbank seeks to add a debt of board chairman of New Stream oil and gas company and former co-owner of troubled Antipinsky refinery Dmitry Mazurov charged with the 4 billion-ruble embezzlement (over $60 million) estimated at more than 128 billion rubles ($1.7 billion) to the creditors’ list, according to the Moscow Commercial Court’s records.

The claim is to be heard on June 3.

Earlier in April, Promsvyazbank filed a claim to include in a creditors’ list a 22 billion-ruble (about $295 million) debt of Mazurov. In March, Absolut Bank and Credit Europe Bank lodged applications demanding 3.3 billion and 854 million rubles respectively from Mazurov. In February, Sberbank Capital filed a similar application demanding 28.45 billion rubles (about $450 million) from Mazurov.

On January 29, the court ruled to initiate the debt restructuring process with respect to Mazurov in favor of Persit Services Inc., which had the respective petition.

Earlier, the Moscow City Court upheld detention of Mazurov in a 1.8-billion-ruble (about 28 million) embezzlement case.

The businessman was arrested on July 13, 2019, on suspicion of embezzling 1.8 billion rubles (nearly $30 million) from Russia’s Sberbank through default on a loan given to one of his companies.

A felony complaint was filed by Sberbank and Antipinsky refinery, in construction of which Mazurov was involved in 2004 – 2019.

Mazurov pleads not guilty.

Antipinsky is a private, not a state-run refinery which capacity exceeds 9 million tonnes per year. The refinery occupies its rightful place among the largest players of the Russian oil refining industry, forming the Urals and West-Siberian oil refinery market, and is known abroad, the company’s official website says.

In December 2019, the enterprise was declared bankrupt.



