17/04/2020 21:28

Attorney of notorious Russian defendants put under house arrest in fraud attempt case

19:15 17/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 17 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Presnensky District Court on Friday placed lawyer Alexander Vershinin defending several defendants in notorious cases under house arrest on attempted fraud allegations until June 16, the court’s press service told RAPSI.

Vershinin earlier pleaded partially guilty. Details of the prosecution are not disclosed.

The arrested attorney represents the interests of ex-Minister for Open Government affairs Mikhail Abyzov charged with the 4 billion-ruble ($64 million) embezzlement, defends alleged crime boss Oleg Medvedev, known as Oleg Shishkanov, bankers Alexey and Dmitry Ananyev. He also was a defense lawyer for convicted ex-top investigator Mikhail Maksimenko.

Vershinin also defended ex-minister Alexey Ulyukayev during his arrest and represented the interests of ex-policeman Denis Yevsyukov sentenced to life for mass murder.

Attorney of notorious Russian defendants put under house arrest in fraud attempt case

19:15 17/04/2020 Moscow’s Presnensky District Court on Friday placed lawyer Alexander Vershinin defending several defendants in notorious cases under house arrest on attempted fraud allegations until June 16.
