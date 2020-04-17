Policeman accused of drug planting to wait for trial under house arrest

MOSCOW, April 17 (RAPSI) – The Central District Court of Russia’s city of Kaliningrad has placed police officer Ruslan Yakovenko under house arrest until June 14 over alleged drugs planting, the victim’s lawyer Vladislav Filatyev has told RAPSI.

The defendant is charged with abuse of power resulted in grave consequences and illegal drug turnover.

The court chose a less restrictive preventive measure despite the investigation’s and prosecution’s motions for detention.

Investigators belive that in January 2020 police officers from the transport police anti-drugs department asked their acquaintance to find a person to whom they could plant drugs to improce the clearance rate. The attorney insists the policemen planted the drugs on his 22-year client and then arrested him. A case was opened against the young man over illegal drug trafficking.