Ex-president of Globex Bank faces trial on €12 mln embezzlement charges

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

10:42 17/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 17 (RAPSI) – Indictment has been approved against ex-president of Globex Bank Vitaly Vavilin charged with embezzling 12 million euros from the financial organization, the press service of Russian Prosecutor General’s Office reports.

His case has been forwarded to Moscow’s Tagansky District Court for hearing.

Investigators believe that Vavilin has used his job position to give an unrecoverable 12-million euros loan to a company controlled by businessmen, brothers Alexey and Dmitry Ananyev. The credit deal terms have been allegedly changed and debt obligations to Globex have been transferred to a foreign organization, which is yet to return the money.

Vavilin pleads not guilty and denies his involvement in granting the loan.

In February, the Moscow City Court ordered the defendant to be released from detention and put under house arrest.

The Moscow business ombudsman Tatiana Mineyeva has noted that the businessman’s rights were violated in the framework of the case: firstly, he was detained, and, secondly, his actions could not be qualified as embezzlement, because a commercial court found that the bank suffered no damages.

Established in 1992, Globex Bank is one of major Russian banks with most of its shares (99.9 percent) owned by the state-run Bank for Development and Foreign Economic Affairs.