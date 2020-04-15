Ex-Deputy PM assistant to stay detained till July in tourism bribery case

MOSCOW, April 15 (RAPSI) – Moscow’s Basmanny District Court on Wednesday extended detention of Anastasia Alekseyeva, ex-assistant of the former Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, in a tourism bribery case for three months, the court’s spokesperson Irina Morozova told RAPSI.

Detention of another defendant, the U.S. citizen Jean Miron Spector charged with mediation in bribery, will also stay detained until July 19.

According to the investigation, Alekseyeva received a New Year trip to Phuket and a May trip to the Dominican Republic as bribes between 2015 and 2016.