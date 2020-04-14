Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
14/04/2020 13:38

News

Print this

Rally order breaches case of Russian activist postponed until April 16

Story: 2019 Moscow summer rallies
Context
Tags: Rally, Moscow City Court, Moscow, Russia
12:48 14/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 14 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court has postponed the hearing of an appeal against a 4-year sentence of activist Konstantin Kotov for repeated violations of a rally holding order until April 16, according to a statement of the court’s press service.

At the next hearing the court will consider motions to watch some videos and question witnesses, the statement reads.

In early March, the Second Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction returned the case of Kotov to a lower court. The Moscow City Court’s ruling against Kotov was overturned, the court was orderd ordered to reconsider the matter by another bench.

Kotov is to stay in detention until May 2.

Moscow’s Tverskoy District Court convicted and sentenced Kotov to 4 years in jail in September. A month later, the Moscow City Court upheld the verdict. He filed a cassation appeal against the ruling.

Moreover, in February, Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office petitioned to reduce Kotov’s sentence up to 1 year. According to attorney Sergey Golubok, prosecutors believe that the 4-year term given to Kotov is “illegal and disproportionate”.

Investigators claim, the man, who was repeatedly brought to administrative liability for breaking an order of public events in the last 180 days, recently took part in an unauthorized protest action ignoring police demands to stop illegal actions. Investigative authorities claimed that his actions had an intentional nature.

Kotov pleaded not guilty. His defense insisted that there were no elements of a crime in his actions.Protest actions began in Moscow in mid-July after election commissions denied registration of certain opposition members as candidates for the Moscow City Duma elections reasoning that documents submitted by them contained numerous violations.

The first unauthorized rally took place hear the Moscow City Election Commission’s building on July 14 and looked like a provocation, according to law experts.

Unauthorized rallies in support of candidates seeking to become lawmakers of the Moscow State Duma but refused registration by the Election Commission were also held on July 27 and August 3 in central Moscow. Over 1,000 people were arrested for various violations as a result.

Following the 27 July rally, the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case over mass riots. Investigators believe that the protest action was held with the use of force against representatives of authority.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Rally order breaches case of Russian activist postponed until April 16

12:48 14/04/2020 The Moscow City Court has postponed the hearing of an appeal against a 4-year sentence of activist Konstantin Kotov for repeated violations of a rally holding order until April 16.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Russian Authors’ Society ex-head to stand $10 million embezzlement trial

10:52 14/04/2020 Moscow’s Presnensky District Court will consider a 730 million-ruble (about $10 million) embezzlement case against ex-Director General of the Russian Authors’ Society (RAO) Sergey Fedotov.

Eight people fined for breaching coronavirus lockdown in Moscow

17:40 13/04/2020 Moscow courts on Monday fined eight people for violating the coronavirus lockdown.

Rally order breaches case of Russian activist postponed until April 16

12:48 14/04/2020 The Moscow City Court has postponed the hearing of an appeal against a 4-year sentence of activist Konstantin Kotov for repeated violations of a rally holding order until April 16.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100