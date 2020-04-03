Resident of Russia’s Republic of Bashkortostan fined $200 for self-isolation breach

© RAPSI, Vladimir Burnov

15:48 03/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 3 (RAPSI) – A magistrate judge on Friday fined a resident of Ufa, the capital of Russia’s Republic of Bashkortostan, 15,000 rubles ($200) for breaching the self-isolation order, the press-service of the regional Interior Ministry’s Directorate reported.

During the hearing the man has pleaded guilty, the statement reads.

According to case papers, last night, police during the preventing raid found the 33-year-old violator of the self-isolation regime in a public place.