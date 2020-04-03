Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Wanted ex-judge arrested on bribery allegations

Tags: Bribery, Judge, Investigative Committee, Saratov, Russia
10:43 03/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 3 (RAPSI) – A wanted ex-magistrate judge, who had allegedly took bribes for delivering rulings declaring rightsof ownership of property units, was arrested in Russia’s Saratov region, the Investigative Committee’s press service reported Friday.

The woman is put in detention, the statement reads.

Earlier, an arrest warrant in absentia was issued for her. The peace judge emeritus is charged with 23 counts of abuse of power and 14 bribery counts.

According to investigators, from 2011 to 2014, the accused received bribes for issuance of illega property rights rulings.

