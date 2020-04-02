Russian senators develop bills on video court hearings

18:16 02/04/2020

MOSCOW, April 2 (RAPSI) – The Federation Council members Alexey Russkikh and Andrey Klishas have drafted a package of bills proposing to hold court hearings through videoconference.

The documents, according to Russkikh, have been sent to the Supreme Court and Government for their conclusions.

There are a lot of lawsuits in courts now that cannot be considered because of the coronavirus pandemic. The bills are aimed to prevent violation of procedural rights, prompt the terms of case consideration, reduce time expenditures and legal expenses and improve the level of enforcement of the right to judicial protection of people with disabilities, the bills’ authors believe.