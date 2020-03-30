Рейтинг@Mail.ru
Damage from corruption crimes estimated at $600 mln in 2019 – Russian prosecutors

Tags: Statistics, Damages, Corruption, The Prosecutor General's Office, Russia
10:58 30/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 30 (RAPSI) – A general damage caused by corruption crimes in 2019 was estimated at around 55.1 billion rubles (about $700 million), the press service of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office reported Monday.

According to the statement, the corruption crime loss is 8.8% from the total amount of damage inflicted by all types of crimes in the Russian Federation last year. About 4.1 billion rubles were paid off voluntary; criminals’ properties, money, values worth nearly 1.5 billion rubles were exempted; assets totaling 18.2 billion rubles were seized.

In total, 30,991 corruption crimes were recorded in 2019 with 15,773 prosecuted people, the news release reads.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the number of counts of bribery and mediation in it has increased (13,867 cases in 2019, 12,527 in 2018, 12,111 in 2017). However, the number of minor corrupt practices has dropped (5,408 cases in 2019, 5,437 in 2018, 5,841 in 2017). 

