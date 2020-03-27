Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
27/03/2020 18:35

News

Print this

Appeals court reverses early release of Russian penitentiary service’s ex-director Reimer

Context
Tags: Embezzlement, Parole, Penitentiary system, Alexander Reimer, Kaliningrad, Russia
17:47 27/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 27 (RAPSI) – The Kaliningrad City Court has reversed a lower court’s order releasing ex-director of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) Alexander Reimer convicted of embezzlement on parole, the court’s press-service informs RAPSI.

On February 20, the Central District Court of Kaliningrad granted early release of Reimer. This was not the first petition for parole filed by the former penitentiary official. In May 2019, the court dismissed his similar motion.

In June 2017, Reimer was sentenced to 8 years in a penal colony for embezzling funds allocated for procurement of ankle bracelets, fined 800,000 rubles (about $12,000), and stripped of his General rank.

Ex-deputy of FSIN Nikolay Krivolapov and an ex-director of FSIN’s Information and Technical Support Center Viktor Opredelyonov received 5 years and 8 months and 6 years in prison respectively. Krivolapov was fined 600,000 rubles ($9,000) while Opredelyonov got a 700,000-ruble fine ($11,000).

Lawyers for the defendants asked to repeal or soften the sentences. A lawyer of Reimer said that the Zamoskvorestsky District Court issued a ruling with numerous violations and that it did not study some of the case documents.

On August 22, 2018, the Zamoskvoretsky District Court of Moscow recovered over 2.2 billion rubles ($35 million at the current exchange rate) from Reimer and his accomplices convicted of embezzlement.

In April 2019, the court lifted the seizure of 1.8 million rubles (about $30,000) belonging to Reimer. The convict’s funds were ordered to be paid as a compensation for damage caused.

According to investigators, Reimer, Krivolapov and Opredelyonov conspired with businessman Nikolay Martynov. a head of “NPF Meta” company that was supplying bracelets for prison inmates, to embezzle monetary funds from the Russian state budget.

Between 2010 and 2012, Reimer and his accomplices stole money allocated for the purchase of ankle bracelets for persons placed under house arrest. The procurement was pursued at an enormously overvalued price. Damage allegedly caused to the state budget was estimated at no less than 2.7 billion rubles (over $40 million).

A case against Martynov was reviewed separately as he fully admitted his guilt in large-scale embezzlement. The businessman cooperated with investigators and announced that he is going to compensate the government with delivery of 7,000 new ankle bracelets.

Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Appeals court reverses early release of Russian penitentiary service’s ex-director Reimer

17:47 27/03/2020 The Kaliningrad City Court has reversed a lower court’s order releasing ex-director of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) Alexander Reimer convicted of embezzlement on parole.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Appeals court reverses early release of Russian penitentiary service’s ex-director Reimer

17:47 27/03/2020 The Kaliningrad City Court has reversed a lower court’s order releasing ex-director of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) Alexander Reimer convicted of embezzlement on parole.

Constitutional amendments vote date to be set after epidemiological situation normalizing

16:28 27/03/2020 A new date for the All-Russia voting on the amendments to the Constitution will be set after normalization of the epidemiological situation, according to the head of the Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova.

Detention of historian charged with student murder extended for six months

17:26 27/03/2020 The Oktyabrsky District Court of St. Petersburg on Friday extended detention of history professor Oleg Sokolov charged with killing his postgraduate student Anastasia Yeshchenko until September 23.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100