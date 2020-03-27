Detention of historian charged with student murder extended for six months

© RAPSI, Natalya Vaneyeva

17:26 27/03/2020

ST. PETERSBURG, March 27 (RAPSI, Mikhail Telekhov) – The Oktyabrsky District Court of St. Petersburg on Friday extended detention of history professor Oleg Sokolov charged with killing his postgraduate student Anastasia Yeshchenko until September 23, the United press service of the city’s courts reports.

Moreover, on Friday, the court scheduled an open hearing for the case consideration on merits for April 9.

Investigation into the defendant was completed, the indictment was approved. In addition to the murder, the historian stands charged with ammunition trafficking.

According to investigators, rescuers pulled the 63-year reader out of a local river early on November 9 and hospitalized. Woman’s severed hands and a nonlethal pistol were found in his backpack. Other parts of her body were found in his flat. The man was arrested when left the hospital the next day. He voluntary surrendered.

The victim was identified as the 24-year postgraduate student of the St. Petersburg State University and Sokolov’s partner.

The professor pleaded guilty. He said that he gunned the woman and broke up her body.

Sokolov is a historian and ideologist of reconstruction of Napoleonic period battles. He has been conferred the Legion of Honor, the French national award instituted by Napoleon Bonaparte.



