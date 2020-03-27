Рейтинг@Mail.ru
27/03/2020 18:34

News

Magomedov brothers to stay detained till late June in embezzlement case

Context
Tags: Embezzlement, Pre-trial detention, Moscow City Court, Summa, Ziyavudin Magomedov, Russia
18:13 27/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 27 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Friday extended detention of the Magomedov brothers involved in a case over embezzlement of 2.5 billion rubles (about $40 million) and criminal group creation for three months, RAPSI was told in the court’s press service.

They will remain detained until June 30.

Summa Group owner Ziyavudin Magomedov, his brother Magomed are charged with creation of a criminal group, embezzlement of 2.5 billion rubles from the state budget and withdrawal of some of these assets abroad, investigators claim. Magomed Magomedov is also accused of illegal weapon possession.

In November 2018, it was discovered that Ziyavudin Magomedov and his brother had been additionally charged with stealing 300 million rubles ($4.6 million) during the construction of a highway in South Siberia in September 2014.

The defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Moreover, according to investigators, French authorities have opened a tax evasion case against ex-wife of Ziyavudin Magomedov Olga, who owns several restaurants in France. No other details have been disclosed.

