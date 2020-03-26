Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
26/03/2020 15:40

News

Print this

Investigation into alleged leader of Russia’s Aum Shinrikyo cell completed

Context
Tags: Religion, Terrorism, Extremism, Aum Shinrikyo, Investigative Committee, Russia
13:19 26/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 26 (RAPSI) – Probe into Mikhail Ustyantsev, an alleged organizer of a Russian cell of Aum Shinrikyo organization prohibited in Russia, has been completed, a statement of the Investigative Committee’s press service reads.

The case has been forwarded to a prosecutor for the indictment to be approved.

The man stands charged with creating a terrorist community, organizing activities of an organization banned in Russia.

Ustyantsev, then 46, was arrested in Russia’s Volgograd during a meeting aimed to involve local citizens in illegal activities of the organization and receive money from them on May 1, 2018. Several days later, he was placed in detention upon a Moscow court order.

According to investigators, the defendant was in contact with unknown Japanese leaders of Aum Shinrikyo quite a long time, prepared and held the organization members' meetings in Russian cities and coordinated fundraising and cash management from 2010 to April 2018.

In 2016, the Russian Supreme Court declared Aum Shinrikyo a terrorist organization and banned its activity in the country.

Aum Shinrikyo (Supreme Truth) was set up in 1987 by Chizuo Matsumoto (aka Shoko Asahara). It combined Buddhist and Hindu meditation practices and apocalyptic teachings and was believed to have between 30,000 and 50,000 followers, with more than 10,000 members in Russia, where Aum was engaged in missionary activity and economic enterprise. The sect was banned worldwide in 1995, with Russia leading the crackdown.

In 1994, Aum Shinrikyo members dispersed sarin gas in Matsumoto, Nagano, killing seven people. After the March '95 attack on Tokyo, police arrested about 30 of the sect leaders, some of whom, including Shoko Asahara, were sentenced to death.

Now operating under the name of Aleph, the cult is still in business and is believed to have between 1,000 and 2,000 members in Japan.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Investigation into alleged leader of Russia’s Aum Shinrikyo cell completed

13:19 26/03/2020 Probe into Mikhail Ustyantsev, an alleged organizer of a Russian cell of Aum Shinrikyo organization prohibited in Russia, has been completed.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Prosecutors seek to seize $5 mln assets from ex-Mari El governor accused of bribery

15:20 26/03/2020 Prosecutors have filed with court a claim to forfeit assets worth over 370 million rubles (about $5 million) owned by ex-governor of Mari El Republic Leonid Markelov to the state.

Investigation into alleged leader of Russia’s Aum Shinrikyo cell completed

13:19 26/03/2020 Probe into Mikhail Ustyantsev, an alleged organizer of a Russian cell of Aum Shinrikyo organization prohibited in Russia, has been completed.

Tatfondbank’s $2.3 bln claim its ex-chair Musin suspended

14:37 26/03/2020 The Tatarstan Commercial Court has put a stay on the 141.3 billion-ruble (about $2.3 billion) debt proceedings initiated by Tatfondbank against its ex-chairman Robert Musin.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100