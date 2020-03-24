Рейтинг@Mail.ru
RusEng
24/03/2020 21:40

News

Print this

Calvey, his financial partner Delpal to stay under house arrest till mid-May

Context
Tags: House arrest, Embezzlement, The First Court of Appeals, Philippe Delpal, Michael Calvey, Russia
16:37 24/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 24 (RAPSI) – The First Appeals Court of General Jurisdiction on Tuesday upheld extension of house arrest of  Baring Vostok investment company's founder Michael Calvey and Baring Vostok partner for the financial industry sector Philippe Delpal involved in the 2.5-billion-ruble (about $40 million) embezzlement case, RAPSI learnt in the court.

They will remain under house arrest until May 13.

In early December, the Moscow City Court denied release of over 7.5 million rubles ($117,000) belonging to Calvey from attachment but overturned the seizure of his flat.

In mid-February 2019, Moscow’s Basmanny District Court ordered detention of Calvey and five other defendants including Delpal, the company’s partners Vagan Abgaryan, Baring Vostok Investment Director Ivan Zyuzin, Maxim Vladimirov and ex- chairman of Vostochny bank board Alexey Kordichev.

On April 11, Moscow’s Basmanny District Court released Calvey from detention and put him under house arrest. Delpal’s measure of restrained was changed in October.

According to investigation, Calvey knowing about a 2.5-billion-ruble debt of the First Collector Bureau, a firm under his control, has organized the sale of its shares to Vostochny bank that has led to embezzlement.

The Investigative Committee claims that he committed a crime that could not be classified as business crime because he used a chain of sham companies settling the deal. Moreover, investigators say they have a PricewaterhouseCoopers’ audit report on the done deal estimating the sold shares at 600,000 rubles, which indicates an instance of fraud.

Calvey denies allegations insisting that the deal was fair as both companies agreed its terms and stood for it, including a person reporting an alleged crime to law enforcement bodies. He noted that a report has been filed with police by a member of Vostochny bank board of directors Sherzod Yusupov. According to Calvey, the real reason of his prosecution is a wide corporate dispute related to the control of the bank by two groups of shareholders: Baring Vostok and stockholders coming from Uniastrum bank, which was reorganized and joined to Vostochny in early 2017.

Baring Vostok company founded by Calvey in 1994 focuses on private equity investments in the CIS and Russia. The company has invested in shares of Yandex, Vkusvill, Tinkoff Bank and other major projects.


Share thisE-mail this articlesubmit newsAdd to blogrss feed
Add to blog
To link to this material, copy the code to your blog.
Publishing code:
Preview:

Calvey, his financial partner Delpal to stay under house arrest till mid-May

16:37 24/03/2020 The First Appeals Court of General Jurisdiction on Tuesday upheld extension of house arrest of Baring Vostok investment company's founder Michael Calvey and Baring Vostok partner for the financial industry sector Philippe Delpal involved in the 2.5-billion-ruble (about $40 million) embezzlement case.
Forward news story

All fields are mandatory!

Submit news

All fields are mandatory!

Share this

Top news

Business Ombudsman submits bill on economic crime jury trials to Russian Supreme Court

17:50 24/03/2020 Russia’s Business Rights Commissioner Boris Titov has forwarded a bill empowering jurors to examine economic crimes cases to the Supreme Court’s Chairman Vyacheslav Lebedev.

Co-owner of ill-fated Kemerovo mall extradited from Poland – prosecutors

18:06 24/03/2020 A co-owner of Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) shopping mall that became a site of deadly fire killing 60 people in March 2018 has been extradited from Poland, a statement published on Tuesday on the official website of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office reads.

Russian man ordered to forced mental treatment after murder in kindergarten

15:19 24/03/2020 A court in the Nenets Autonomous Area released a resident of the city of Naryan-Mar Denis Pozdeyev, who had been found guilty of killing a 6-year boy in a local kindergarten, and ordered him to undergo compulsory mental treatment.

Most Popular

Russian Economy Minister Ulyukayev charged with bribery
IKEA’s slippery slope in Russia
Russian antimonopoly watchdog probes Microsoft upon complaint from Kaspersky
Russian communications regulator starts blocking LinkedIn

Top multimedia

Photo: The Navalny brothers sentenced in Yves Rocher case
Photo: 2012 Bolotnaya protesters found guilty
Photo: Bolshoi soloist Dmitrichenko on trial for acid attack
Infographics: What changes lie in store for non-profit organizations
Copyright © RAPSI All rights reserved.
RAPSI news is registered by the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology, and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).
Registration certificate ИА № ФС77-57654 was issued on April 8, 2014.
Some material may be inappropriate for children under 12
Rambler's Top100