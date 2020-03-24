Foreign citizen Whelan charged with espionage to stay in Russian detention till fall

© Sergey Vedyashkin, Moskva news agency

18:13 23/03/2020

MOSCOW, March 23 (RAPSI) – The Moscow City Court on Monday extended detention of a foreign citizen Paul Whelan charged with espionage against Russia until September 13, RAPSI was told in the court’s press office.

The court has held a preliminary hearing; however, the date of the case consideration has not been set yet. The trial is to be heard behind closed doors.

Earlier, according to his defense, Whelan was found sane.

Whelan is a citizen of the U.S., Canada, Ireland and Great Britain. He is the chief safety officer of BorgWarner, an American worldwide automotive industry components and parts supplier. The foreigner was arrested in late 2018 during “a spying mission”, according to the Federal Security Service. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

The Foreign Ministry of Russia reported earlier that papers classified as state secret were seized from Whelan during his arrest on December 28. His lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov confirmed this information.

According to Zherebenkov, his client came to Russia in December 2018 to attend the wedding of his acquaintance. He received a flash drive containing culturological information he was interested in, including photos and videos. However, there was no secret data on it, the attorney said.

Whelan was not able to use the USB-drive as he was arrested on December 2018, the lawyer added.



